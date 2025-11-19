WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Nothing New on Ukraine Peace Since Alaska

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:14 AM EST

The Kremlin said Wednesday there had been no innovations on possible peace proposals for ending the conflict in Ukraine since the Alaska summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in August.

When asked about an Axios report the Trump administration was working on a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was nothing he could share in public.

Asked to clarify if there were innovations compared to Putin's 2024 proposals, Peskov said that in addition to the discussions at the Anchorage summit, there were no innovations.

