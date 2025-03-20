WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | war | ukraine | drones | Kropyvnytskyi

Russian Drones Wound 10, Including 4 Children, in Ukraine's Kropyvnytskyi

Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:35 AM EDT

Russia launched a new barrage of drones at Ukraine in an overnight attack, wounding at least 10 people, including four children, and damaging residential houses in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, officials said.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 75 out of 171 Russian drones, the air force said. It said 63 drones were "lost" in reference to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them.

"Kropyvnytskyi has survived through the most massive enemy attack," said Arkadyi Raikovych, the regional governor. "Peaceful residential buildings were destroyed – private houses and multi-story buildings."

The national police said that 10 people, including four children, were wounded.

Ukrainian officials posted pictures on the Telegram app from the city showing columns of smoke from several fires rising above the buildings.

