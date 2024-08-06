Russia Captured 162 Square Miles in Ukraine Since June 14

Russia has captured 162 square miles of the Ukrainian territory since June 14, the Interfax news agency said Tuesday, citing Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's security council.

Russian forces have captured the village of Tymofiivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying Tuesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

Also, Russian forces have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate the border in Russia's Kursk region, the interim governor of the region said Tuesday.

Alexei Smirnov said that soldiers and Federal Security Service border forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack in the region.

The MASH Telegram channel, which has contacts in Russian state security, said that about 100 Ukrainian fighters had tried to enter Russia in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian shelling wounded five people, including three children, in Russia's Kursk region, Smirnov said earlier.