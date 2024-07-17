Kremlin: Trump Yielded Nothing Good for Russia, but at Least There Was Dialog

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that nothing good for Russia had come of Donald Trump's 2017-2021 U.S. presidency, but that there had at least been dialog between Moscow and Washington which was probably a positive thing in itself.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments in a conference call with reporters when asked about remarks Trump has made about his working relationship with President Vladimir Putin in the past.

"As for [Putin and Trump] getting along or not getting along, under Trump nothing good was done for Russia," said Peskov.

"On the contrary, more and more restrictions were imposed [on Russia]. But nevertheless, there was dialog. This can probably be considered a positive element."

Peskov said that Russia and Putin were themes which traditionally came up during election campaigns in the United States.