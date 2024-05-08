WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | war | ukraine | aid | weapons | territorial dispute

Russia: War Would Be Over in 2 Weeks If West Stopped Ukraine Aid

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:18 AM EDT

Russia said Wednesday that the conflict in Ukraine would be over in just two weeks if the West halted military supplies to Kyiv, echoing remarks by the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Borrell said earlier this month that Ukraine's existence depended on the West and that the war would be finished in a couple of weeks if the supply of Western weaponry ended. Borrell said that he did not want the war to end like that.

Asked about how to de-escalate the confrontation between Russia and the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the West had raised the rhetoric about Russia.

"And what is needed for de-escalation, Borrell said: if you stop supplying Kiev with weapons, everything will be over in 2 weeks. And here is the de-escalation formula," she said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia said Wednesday that the conflict in Ukraine would be over in just two weeks if the West halted military supplies to Kyiv, echoing remarks by the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.
russia, war, ukraine, aid, weapons, territorial dispute
135
2024-18-08
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved