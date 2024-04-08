×
Kremlin: Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Very Dangerous

Monday, 08 April 2024 07:18 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Monday that Ukrainian drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station were very dangerous.

"This is a very dangerous provocation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a very dangerous practice that has very, very bad negative consequences in the long term. Unfortunately, the Kyiv regime continues its terrorist activity."

Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


