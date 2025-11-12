Russia Ready to Resume Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul

Russia is ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian state news agency TASS cited a foreign ministry official as saying Wednesday.

No face-to-face talks have taken place between the two sides since they met in the Turkish city July 23.

TASS quoted the official, Alexei Polishchuk, as saying Turkish officials had repeatedly urged a resumption of the peace negotiations.

"The Russian team is ready for this, the ball is in the Ukrainian court," he said.

Ukraine rejects Kremlin assertions that it is to blame for the stalled peace process, as the war nears the end of its fourth year.

At the July 23 meeting, which lasted just 40 minutes, the Ukrainian side proposed a meeting in August between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin subsequently said Putin was willing to meet Zelenskyy, but only in Moscow – a condition rejected by Kyiv.