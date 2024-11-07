Russia: Putin-Trump Contact Before Inauguration Possible

The Kremlin said Thursday it did not rule out the possibility that some form of contact could take place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration in January, Interfax news agency reported.

Putin has not yet commented on Trump's election win but is due to speak and take questions at a conference later Thursday.

The Kremlin reacted cautiously Wednesday after Trump was elected U.S. president, saying the U.S. was still an unfriendly state and that only time would tell if Trump's rhetoric on ending the Ukraine war translated into reality.