Defense Ministry: Russia Captures Village in East Ukraine

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 07:32 AM EDT

Russian forces have captured the village of Fedorivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Moscow's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report. 

