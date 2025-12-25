Russia's foreign ministry said ⁠on Thursday that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela ‍and said it hoped that ‍U.S. President Donald Trump's pragmatism would help avoid a ⁠disaster.

"Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten ​theft of other people's property, namely piracy, and banditry, are being revived," Foreign Ministry ‍spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the situation.

"We consistently ⁠advocate for a de-escalation," Zakharova said. "We hope that the pragmatism and rationality of US President Trump will allow ⁠solutions to be ​found that ⁠are mutually acceptable to the parties within the ‍framework of international legal norms."

"We confirm our support ‌for the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting ⁠sovereignty ​and national interests, ‍and maintaining the stable and secure development of his country," she ‍said.