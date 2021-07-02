×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Russia | russia | us | uk | hack | allegations

Russia Denies Latest US, UK Hacking Allegations

binary code on russian flag
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 02 July 2021 06:59 AM

Russia's embassy in Washington said on Friday that Moscow categorically denied new hacking allegations leveled against it a day earlier by U.S. and British authorities.

The two governments said in a joint advisory on Thursday that Russian spies accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election had spent much of the past two years abusing virtual private networks to target hundreds of organizations worldwide.

Russia's embassy in Washington said on Facebook that it hoped the United States would refrain from making what it called further unfounded allegations and focus instead on working with Russia to fight cybercrime.

"We categorically deny the involvement of any Russian state structures in attacks on 'government and private facilities in the United States and abroad,'" the embassy said.

It said it was time for Washington to get its own house in order, alleging that "constant attacks" on critical infrastructure in Russia emanated from the United States. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's embassy in Washington said on Friday that Moscow categorically denied new hacking allegations leveled against it a day earlier by U.S. and British authorities. The two governments said in a joint advisory...
russia, us, uk, hack, allegations
152
2021-59-02
Friday, 02 July 2021 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved