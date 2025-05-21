Kremlin: Russia, US Should Resume Strategic Stability Contacts

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the course of events meant that Russia and the United States should resume contacts about strategic stability.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that U.S. plans for the launch of the 'Golden Dome' anti-missile system was a sovereign matter for the United States.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had selected a design for the $175-billion Golden Dome missile defense shield and named a Space Force general to head the ambitious program aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.