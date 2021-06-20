×
Tags: Russia | US | Ambassador
Russia's Ambassador Heads Back to US After Recall
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

Russia's Ambassador Heads Back to US After Recall

Sunday, 20 June 2021 10:03 AM

Russia’s ambassador is returning to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on the return of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who left Moscow in April.

Antonov on Sunday boarded an Aeroflot flight to New York and then was to travel to Washington. No date for Sullivan’s return has been announced.

Antonov was called home after a Biden TV interview in which he said Putin was a killer; Russian officials then suggested Sullivan should leave.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Sunday, 20 June 2021 10:03 AM
