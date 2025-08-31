Russian Overnight Drone Attack Cuts Power to Thousands in Odesa, Ukraine Says

A Russian drone attack overnight damaged four power facilities near the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, leaving more than 29,000 customers without electricity on Sunday morning, the region's governor and power firm DTEK said.

Hardest hit was the port city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where residential houses and administrative buildings were also damaged, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the broader Odesa region, on the Telegram messaging app.

"Critical infrastructure is operating on generators," Kiper said, adding that one person had been injured as a result of the attack.

Russian drones also targeted Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region on Sunday morning, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving 30,000 households without electricity, including part of the city of Nizhyn, said the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus.

The Ukrainian military said Russia had attacked Ukraine with 142 drones overnight and its air defense forces managed to shoot down 126 of them. However, the drones struck 10 locations. The military has not provided details about the strikes.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure. Ukraine, in turn, has struck Russian oil refineries and pipelines.

There was no comment from Russia on the latest attacks. Russia has hit Ukraine's critical infrastructure continuously throughout the 42 months of the war that Moscow launched with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine's largest power producer DTEK said in a statement that four of its power facilities had come under attack overnight.

"As soon as the energy workers receive permission from the military and rescue services, they will immediately begin inspecting the equipment and carrying out emergency repair work," DTEK said.

A sweeping attack by Russia on Thursday that targeted many regions of Ukraine killed 25 people in Kyiv.