Russia Accuses Zelenskyy of Wrecking Peace Diplomacy

Russia accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday of wrecking diplomacy aimed at reaching a peace deal after he refused this week to agree to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that it was becoming clearer by the minute that Zelenskyy lacked the capacity to negotiate a deal to end the war.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that recognizing Crimea as part of Russia would violate Ukraine's constitution. Ukraine says it is committed to seeking a full and unconditional ceasefire.

After talks with the U.S, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day truce last month but Russian President Vladimir Putin responded with a list of conditions and questions, saying such a pause would give Ukraine the chance to mobilize more soldiers and acquire more weapons.

Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump clashed again on Wednesday, with Trump chiding the Ukrainian leader for refusing to recognize Russia's claim to the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Trump in recent days has said he will walk away from trying to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine if Kyiv and Moscow do not make a deal soon.

Zakharova said decisions by European countries to continue supplying weapons to Kyiv were encouraging Zelenskyy to pursue the war, regardless of casualties.

Their attitude showed some European countries were frightened by the prospect of a Russian victory, Zakharova said.