Russian Bomb Strikes Kharkiv Apartment Building, 41 Injured

A Russian-guided bomb struck a multistory apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, triggering a fire and injuring at least 41 people, the region's governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest attack underscored the need for Ukraine's Western partners to provide weapons and air defense systems and permission to use weaponry on targets deep inside Russia to save lives.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, said on Telegram that rescue operations were proceeding, with 12 people in hospital, three in serious condition. He said residents could be trapped under rubble.

Syniehubov posted photos of heavy damage to the top four of five stories of the building, with smoke and fire billowing out of blown-out windows.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, said three other guided bombs had struck villages in Kharkiv region, where population centers have been a frequent target of Russian attacks near the Russian border.

Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apartment building but has denied intentionally targeting civilians despite having killed thousands of them since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskyy called for rapid decisions on long-range strikes "in order to destroy Russian military aviation right where it is based."

"These are obvious, logical decisions. Every Russian strike of this nature, every instance of Russian terror, like today in Kharkiv ... this proves that there must be long-range capability and it must be sufficient."

He said appropriate decisions were expected in the first instance from the United States, France, Germany and Italy, "those whose decisiveness can help save lives."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles.