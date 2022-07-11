Zelenskyy Adviser: Three Weapons Necessary to Win War

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Twitter on Saturday that three different weapons systems would help the country push back against Russia's invasion.

"Do we want a turning point in the war? 3 components," wrote Podolyak. "HIMARS [high mobility artillery rocket systems] for ... targeting rear bases, logistics. Heavy artillery on the frontline allows matching number parity. APC [armored personnel carriers] for breakthrough fists."

The official previously outlined last month the approximate number of weapons necessary from the West to counter the Kremlin's renewed offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

"Being straightforward — to end the war we need heavy weapons parity: 1000 howitzers caliber 155 mm; 300 MLRS; 500 tanks; 2,000 armored vehicles; 1,000 drones," he posted at the time.

Podolyak also reiterated the country's need for heavy weapons during an interview with France 24 in June, stating that if Ukraine obtains "heavy weapons fairly quickly, the war shouldn't take more than another three or six months."

"If it turns out this way, Russia will no longer be in a position to threaten Europe and be disruptive," Podolyak informed the news agency.

"We hope that Ukraine will receive the necessary support to hold its own against Russia," he continued. "In order to properly end this war, we need those heavy armament supplies from our partners, and we need a Russian military defeat in the west and the south."

The United States has provided over $7 billion via 15 separate aid packages to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion began in late February, CNBC reported.

In the latest round, President Joe Biden added four additional HIMARS requested by Kyiv, bringing the total number to 12, according to Newsweek.