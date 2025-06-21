Russian Troops Captured Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Village

Russian troops have captured the small settlement of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Saturday, citing Russia's Defense Ministry.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

The small village of Zaporizhzhia, which had a prewar population of about 200 people, is located near the strategic city of Pokrovsk, where some of the fiercest battles of the war have been fought over the past several months. Pokrovsk is a crucial transport hub in the east of Ukraine.

The village is distinct from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional center and large industrial hub located some 90 miles to the southeast.