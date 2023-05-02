×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | weapons | war

Russia Taking Steps to Accelerate Arms Production: Report

Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:15 AM EDT

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had taken measures to accelerate arms production to meet the demands of its campaign in Ukraine, and was successfully attacking Ukrainian depots storing Western arms, Russian news agencies reported.

Shoigu said the army had all the weapons it needed for use on the battlefield in 2023, but called on a major rocket producer to urgently double its output of high-precision missiles, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had taken measures to accelerate arms production to meet the demands of its campaign in Ukraine, and was successfully attacking Ukrainian depots storing Western arms, Russian news agencies reported. Shoigu said the...
russia, ukraine, weapons, war
76
2023-15-02
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved