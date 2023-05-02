Russia Taking Steps to Accelerate Arms Production: Report

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had taken measures to accelerate arms production to meet the demands of its campaign in Ukraine, and was successfully attacking Ukrainian depots storing Western arms, Russian news agencies reported.

Shoigu said the army had all the weapons it needed for use on the battlefield in 2023, but called on a major rocket producer to urgently double its output of high-precision missiles, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.