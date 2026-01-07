WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Russia Puts Out Oil Depot Fire After Ukraine Drone Strike

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:59 AM EST

Firefighters have put out a blaze that broke out at an oil depot in Russia's ‍southern Belgorod region ‍following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, the Vesti ⁠state TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing the regional governor.

Ukraine ​earlier said it had hit an oil depot in ‍Belgorod overnight, without providing further details, part ⁠of its campaign to degrade Russian energy infrastructure to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its ⁠military campaign.

Belgorod ​Governor Vyacheslav ⁠Gladkov said late on Tuesday that ‍several oil storage tanks were on fire at ‌the oil depot in the Starooskolsky district, about 44 miles (70 ⁠km) ​from the ‍border with Ukraine. He said there were no casualties.

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:59 AM
