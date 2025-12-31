EU's Kallas: Russia's Claim of Ukrainian Attacks Is 'Distraction'

Russia's claim that Ukraine recently attacked key governmental sites in Russia is a "deliberate distraction," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.
"Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.
"No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war," she added.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.