Tags: russia | ukraine | war

EU's Kallas: Russia's Claim of Ukrainian Attacks Is 'Distraction'

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 07:45 AM EST

Russia's ⁠claim that Ukraine recently attacked key governmental sites in Russia ‍is a "deliberate distraction," ‍European Union foreign policy ⁠chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"Moscow aims ​to derail real progress towards peace ‍by Ukraine and its Western ⁠partners," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

"No one ⁠should accept ​unfounded ⁠claims from the ‍aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted ‌Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians since the start ⁠of ​the ‍war," she added. 

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 07:45 AM
