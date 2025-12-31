Russia's ⁠claim that Ukraine recently attacked key governmental sites in Russia ‍is a "deliberate distraction," ‍European Union foreign policy ⁠chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"Moscow aims ​to derail real progress towards peace ‍by Ukraine and its Western ⁠partners," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

"No one ⁠should accept ​unfounded ⁠claims from the ‍aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted ‌Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians since the start ⁠of ​the ‍war," she added.