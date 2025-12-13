WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | blackouts | odesa

Major Russian Attack Triggers Blackouts Across Southern Ukraine

Saturday, 13 December 2025 10:58 AM EST

Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region suffered major blackouts Saturday after a large overnight Russian attack on the power grid that left more than a million households without power.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had attacked Ukraine with more than 450 drones and 30 missiles.

"The brunt of the attack was on our energy system, on the south and Odesa region," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, adding that thousands of families in seven regions across Ukraine were left without power.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said it was one of the war's largest attacks on Odesa, where supplies of electricity and water had been knocked out. She said supplies of non-drinking water were being brought in to areas of the city.

Ukraine's interior minister Ihor Klymenko said more than a million households across Ukraine had been left without power and five people had been wounded as a result of the attack.

Ukraine's power grid operator said a "significant number" of households were without power in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that the Ukrainian-controlled part of the frontline Kherson region was totally without power.

Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy system since its 2022 invasion, causing hours of daily blackouts countrywide.

Russia's defense ministry said Saturday it had conducted strikes on Ukrainian energy and military-industrial facilities. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region suffered major blackouts Saturday after a large overnight Russian attack on the power grid that left more than a million households without power.
russia, ukraine, war, blackouts, odesa
220
2025-58-13
Saturday, 13 December 2025 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved