WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | putin | orban | energy

Hungary's Orbán Meets Putin in Moscow for Energy Talks

Friday, 28 November 2025 06:36 AM EST

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is visiting Moscow for energy talks with Vladimir Putin, a rare step from a European leader amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The trip to Moscow is the second since last year for Orbán, who is widely considered Putin’s closest partner among all European Union leaders. In comments to state media before departing for Moscow early Friday, Orbán said the focus of his talks with Putin would be Hungary’s continued access to Russian oil and gas, which have come under sanctions by the U.S. government.

Hungary remains among the only EU countries to continue importing large quantities of Russian fossil fuels, and has strongly opposed efforts by the bloc to wean its member nations off Russian energy supplies.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is visiting Moscow for energy talks with Vladimir Putin, a rare step from a European leader amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
russia, ukraine, war, putin, orban, energy
122
2025-36-28
Friday, 28 November 2025 06:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved