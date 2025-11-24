WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone en Route to Moscow

Monday, 24 November 2025 07:02 AM EST

Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow on Monday, the city's mayor said, forcing three airports that serve the capital to temporarily restrict all incoming and outgoing flights.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement that emergency services were working at the scene of the downed drone.

Flight restrictions were introduced and quickly lifted on Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, but were still in effect for Sheremetyevo airport - the city's largest - as of 1010 GMT.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow on Monday, the city's mayor said, forcing three airports that serve the capital to temporarily restrict all incoming and outgoing flights. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement that emergency...
russia, ukraine, war
81
2025-02-24
Monday, 24 November 2025 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved