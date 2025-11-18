WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Russia Will Not Participate in Ukraine Talks in Turkey

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 08:04 AM EST

Russian representatives will not take part in talks on Ukraine in Turkey on November 19, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier he would go to Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to revive negotiations with Russia on ending the war.

A Turkish source said that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff would join the planned talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No, there will be no Russian representatives in Turkey tomorrow. For now, these contacts are taking place without Russian participation."

Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was open to conversations with the U.S. and Turkey on the results of the talks.

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will not join the meetings in Istanbul either, a source close to Dmitriev told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Dmitriev held very productive discussion with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on October 24–26 in the United States," the source added.

Turkey, a NATO member state which maintains cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine, has been the main venue for talks on an end to the war since 2022.

Diplomacy has largely stalled in recent weeks, with U.S. President Donald Trump last month sanctioning Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft in a bid to retaliate for what he says is Moscow's stalling of the talks.

