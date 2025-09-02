WATCH TV LIVE

Lavrov: Russia Expects Ukraine Talks Tied to Territorial Changes

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 06:54 PM EDT

Moscow expects talks between Russia and Ukraine to continue, but "new territorial realities" must be recognized and new systems of security guarantees formed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in remarks published on Wednesday.

According to Lavrov, "for peace to be durable, the new territorial realities ... must be recognized and formalized in international legal terms," Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

"A new system of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine must be formed as an integral element of a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," he said. 

