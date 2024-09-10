WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Gains in Donbas: Ukraine Incursion Has Failed to Distract It

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 08:22 AM EDT

Russia reported new gains in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, saying Ukraine's own incursion into Russian territory had failed to distract Moscow from pursuing its offensive in the Donbas region.

State news agency RIA quoted Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Security Council, as saying Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, beginning on Aug. 6, had been aimed at improving Kyiv's negotiating position and diverting Russian forces in Donbas.

"But we have enough forces, we are continuing our offensive," he said.

Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying that Moscow's forces had captured four more villages in eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Shoigu said Russian forces were increasing the pace of their offensive, capturing almost 1,000 sq km (390 sq miles) over a period of eight days in August-September.

Ukraine was losing up to 2,000 soldiers per day, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying. Reuters could not independently verify that figure.

Russian troops have in recent weeks been grinding ahead through the Donetsk region in the direction of Pokrovsk, a strategic logistics hub for Ukraine.

Russia said Monday its forces had captured the village of Memryk, roughly 15 miles (24 km) southeast of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv's forces were holding their own in the Donetsk region.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


