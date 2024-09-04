WATCH TV LIVE

Russia: School Strike Targeted Soldiers, Foreign Instructors

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 09:04 AM EDT

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its strike on a military institute in the Ukrainian town of Poltava had targeted soldiers and foreign instructors who were involved in attacks on civilian targets inside Russia.

Ukrainian officials said at least 50 people had been killed and 271 wounded in the attack.

"On Sept. 3, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a precision strike on the 179th joint training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Poltava," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said at the institute "under the guidance of foreign instructors, specialists in communications and electronic warfare were trained from all parts and military units of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in strikes on civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation."

The ministry said its forces had also used a hypersonic Kinzhal system to strike military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Russian forces had also taken control of the settlements of Prechystivka and Karlivka in eastern Ukraine, it said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


