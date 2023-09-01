×
Russian Missile Hits Private Enterprise in Central Ukraine

Friday, 01 September 2023 07:58 AM EDT

Russian forces struck a private enterprise with a long-range cruise missile in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, wounding three people, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there are victims — three civilians, they are being provided with all necessary assistance," Gov. Serhiy Borzov wrote on Telegram messenger, adding that unspecified property and cars had been damaged.

Kyiv's air force said it shot down a second missile fired as part of the overnight attack. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the local governor said on Telegram.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, conducts regular air strikes on Ukrainian centers far from the front line. Moscow says its strikes are only intended to degrade Ukraine's ability to fight.

The two missiles reported by Ukrainian officials contrasted with earlier in the week when Ukraine reported the largest Russian missile and drone attack on the capital for months.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 September 2023 07:58 AM
