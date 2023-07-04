×
russia | ukraine | war

Russia: Ukrainian Drone Attack 'Another Act of Terrorism'

Tuesday, 04 July 2023 07:57 AM EDT

Ukraine attempted to strike civil infrastructure including the airport which amounts to an "act of terrorism," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The Kyiv regime's attempt to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also receives foreign flights, is yet another act of terrorism," Zakharova wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Several drones attacked Moscow and its region, temporarily disrupting flight operations at the major Vnukovo airport on Tuesday. Moscow's mayor said the attack had been repelled. 

