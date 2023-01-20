Kremlin: Western Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing

The Kremlin's spokesman said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and that they would add to the problems of the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said his government was expecting "strong decisions" from defense leaders of NATO members and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine's ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.
