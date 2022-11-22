×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Ukraine Says Russia Hit Aid Distribution Center, 1 Killed

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 07:08 AM EST

Russian shelling hit a humanitarian aid distribution center in the town of Orihiv in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a volunteer and wounding two women, the regional governor said.

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, gave no further details of the attack on Orihiv, about 110 km (70 miles) east of the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which has been shelled in the past few days.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of firing the shells that fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building at the plant.

"Russian terrorists are shelling humanitarian delivery points, continuing nuclear blackmail - a pitiful tactic of military losers," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Well, for every such action there is a Ukrainian counteraction," he added. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


