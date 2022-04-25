×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

Mariupol Officials Say New Mass Grave Found

Mariupol Officials Say New Mass Grave Found
(AP)

Monday, 25 April 2022 05:19 PM

Officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) north of Mariupol.

Satellite photos released over the past several days have shown what appear to be images of other mass graves.

Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months. The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


Officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) north of Mariupol.Satellite...
Russia, Ukraine, War, The Latest
Monday, 25 April 2022 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
