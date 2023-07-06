×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia ukraine war lviv

Russian Missile Attack on Lviv, Ukraine, Kills 4 People and Wounds More

Russian Missile Attack on Lviv, Ukraine, Kills 4 People and Wounds More

Thursday, 06 July 2023 01:01 AM EDT

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv climbed to four, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported Thursday. Another nine were injured.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers were searching in the debris for more people trapped.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a reaction on Telegram, saying, “Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives! There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one."

Zelenskyy also posted drone footage that shows wrecked buildings from above. Third and fourth floors of the struck building were ruined.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The death toll from a Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv climbed to four, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported Thursday. Another nine were injured.Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged....
russia ukraine war lviv
158
2023-01-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 01:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved