Tags: Russia Ukraine War Kyiv drone strike

Two Hospitalized, Buildings Damaged in Kyiv by Russian Drone Strike Overnight

Thursday, 13 July 2023 12:01 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces unleashed a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration. Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, the municipal authorities wrote on Telegram. Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


