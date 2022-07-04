Putin Pushes for Weapons, Equipment Repairs

A newly proposed law supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to dramatically decrease the time necessary to repair weapons and military equipment, as the Kremlin's war supply appears to be drying up, Newsweek reported.

The bill, forwarded by the State Duma on Thursday evening, would enact "the implementation of material assets from state reserves" and "the temporary activation of mobilization capacities and facilities."

An explanatory note attached to the proposed law emphasizes the need for Russia to repair its weapons and equipment as the country's invasion of Ukraine rages on.

"The need to promptly meet these requirements, especially in the context of the introduction by foreign states and international organizations of restrictive measures against Russian citizens and Russian legal entities, will require temporarily focusing efforts in certain sectors of the economy (in certain areas), reloading the production capacities of organizations of the military-industrial complex, including mobilization, and to organize resource support for deliveries within the framework of the state defense order," the note read.

Another measure sanctioning overtime work is also reportedly being floated. The note refers to this process as granting the Kremlin authority "to establish special regulations concerning labor relations for certain organizations, their divisions, and selected production facilities."

The acknowledgment by Moscow serves as the first time Russia has indicated any re-assessment of its war strategy since Putin turned his forces away from Kyiv and toward the Donbas several months ago.

Russia "clearly lack[s] the forces to be able to achieve this operational scheme," Russian military expert Michael Kofman told Vox of Russia's Donbas offensive in May. "The offensive isn't making dramatic gains, and there appears to be very little likelihood of a general breakthrough."

However, Russia has since appeared to garner some success in the eastern Ukrainian region.

Putin declared Monday that Russia had wholly captured the Luhansk state after Ukrainian forces withdrew from Lysychansk a day prior, according to PBS.