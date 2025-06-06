WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | strike

Russia: Strike on Kyiv Was Response to Ukrainian 'Terrorist Acts'

Friday, 06 June 2025 06:53 AM EDT

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had carried out a massive strike on military and military -related targets in Ukraine overnight in response to what it called Ukrainian "terrorist acts" against Russia.

Russia's military released the statement after Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched an intense missile and drone barrage at Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the early hours of Friday and that three people had been killed.

The Russian military said it had used long-range weapons launched from the air, sea and land to successfully strike what it described as a range of military and military-related targets.

Russian troops had also taken control of the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


