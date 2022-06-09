Kremlin Arrests Russian Priest for Telling Wartime Soldiers They're Going to 'Hell'

The Kremlin has arrested a former Russian Orthodox priest who previously condemned his country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, according to independent Russian news outlet Mediazona.

Ioann Kurmoyarov was detained in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, according to the report. His property was also raided by investigators who seized some of his religious items.

Kurmoyarov has been charged for unlawfully spreading "false information" about the Russian military, citing a law enforcement source from Russia's 78.ru TV channel.

Three months ago, Kurmoyarov shared a video entitled, "Who will be in hell and who will be in heaven?"

The crux of the video: Kurmoyarov dismissed "Kremlin propaganda," along with the notion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine serving the will of something even higher than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Around that time in March, the Russian government passed a censorship law that criminalizes the distribution of "fake news" about the Russian military.

The maximum sentence is 15 years in prison.

"I want to disappoint everyone who believes in this fake from a Christian point of view," Kurmoyarov said in the YouTube video, which was uploaded on March 12.

Kurmoyarov also stated that those who "unleash aggression won't be in heaven" since "Ukraine did not attack Russia."

Additionally, Kurmoyarov also said everyone involved in the war "who wants to be in heaven must change their religion" to militant Islamism, in which there is the concept of a "holy war."

And when apparently speaking to Kremlin officials and Russian soldiers, Kurmoyarov declared, "you are the aggressors who attacked and killed civilians. I say once again, you will not be in any kind of heaven, you will be in hell."

At the time of his arrest, officials reportedly confiscated one smartphone, one laptop, one tablet, two hard drives, one cassock (full-length garment typically worn by clergy), and two icons with a wooden cross from Kurmoyarov's apartment.

Last year, Kurmoyarov was apparently "defrocked" after demanding criminal charges be brought against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, along with the soldiers holding a portrait of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

By contrast, in April, Russian state TV personality Vladimir Solovyov stated that, in the event of a nuclear war, "we will go to heaven," referring to Russians.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, is an apparent Putin ally.

In a Feb. 27 sermon, just three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kirill asserted that Ukraine and Belarus are part of the "Russian lands," and characterized the Ukrainian defenders as "forces of evil."

The group Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF) claims that Kirill justified the war with Ukraine as an indirect confrontation with Western decadence.