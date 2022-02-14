Ukrainian President Declares Feb. 16 'Day of Unity' as Moscow Invasion Looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday addressed reports of a Russian attack in the coming days and declared Feb. 16 a ‘Day of Unity,’ though he walkjed back an earlier assertion that he'd been told the Kremlin would invade on that day.

"Today, we clearly understand all the challenges we face and what to do about them. We are confident, but not self-confident. We understand all the risks. We are constantly monitoring the situation, working out various scenarios, preparing worthy responses to all possible aggressive actions," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on social media.

"We are told that Feb. 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it the Day of Unity. The necessary decision has been signed.”

The decree means the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must approve an action plan to increase military-based funding.

Officials in Ukraine must also report to work.

Zelenskyy later said he was referring only to media reports.

“The president referred to a date that was spread by the media,” the spokesman told NBC News.

Russia has stationed some 130,000 troops as well as tanks and other military units near Ukraine’s borders.

The Kremlin, though, signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.

Questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, however. And countries are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.

Moscow, which denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.