Putin Envoy Dmitriev Heads for Talks With US Delegation

Saturday, 31 January 2026 08:48 AM EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev headed for meetings with members of a U.S. delegation in Miami at 8 a.m. ET, a source with knowledge of the visit told Reuters.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


