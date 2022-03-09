×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | russia | ukraine | peace

Russia Says it Wants to 'Achieve Resolution Peacefully' in Ukraine

Russia Says it Wants to 'Achieve Resolution Peacefully' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the National Space Center construction site in Moscow on Feb. 27. (Sergei Guneyev/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 10:17 AM

Russia said Wednesday that its military offensive against Ukraine "is going to plan," but it still hopes to "achieve resolution peacefully."

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during briefing that Russia still aims to achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status through talks rather than war.

Moscow does not iwant to overthrow the Kyiv government and hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, Zakharova said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia said Wednesday that even though its military offensive against Ukraine "is going to plan," it hopes to "achieve resolution peacefully."
russia, ukraine, peace
74
2022-17-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 10:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved