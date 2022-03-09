Russia Says it Wants to 'Achieve Resolution Peacefully' in Ukraine

Russia said Wednesday that its military offensive against Ukraine "is going to plan," but it still hopes to "achieve resolution peacefully."
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during briefing that Russia still aims to achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status through talks rather than war.
Moscow does not iwant to overthrow the Kyiv government and hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, Zakharova said.
