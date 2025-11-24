WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Received No Official Update on Ukraine Peace Talks in Geneva

Monday, 24 November 2025 06:54 AM EST

The Kremlin said on Monday that it had not received any official information about the outcome of Ukraine peace talks held on Sunday in Geneva.

The United States and Ukraine said in a joint statement after the talks that they had drafted a "refined peace framework," although they did not provide specifics.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would not be discussing details of any draft agreement via the media.

He also said there were no plans yet for a meeting this week between Russian and U.S. negotiators.

