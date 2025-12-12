Kremlin: Russia May Reject Parts of New US-Ukraine Peace Plan

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday that Moscow has not seen revised U.S. proposals made after the most recent talks with Ukraine, but that it may not like parts of them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday Kyiv had agreed on key points of a post-war reconstruction plan in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and other top officials.

Zelenskyy said work on an "economic document" was proceeding and that Ukraine was "fully aligned with the American side."

The United States has sought to establish an investment fund in Ukraine for sectors including rare metals as a central aspect of the country's post-war reconstruction.

Moscow has also signaled its interest in attracting foreign investment after The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington's peace plan includes proposals to invest in Russian rare earths and energy.

Ushakov, the Kremlin aide, said on Friday that the Russian side hadn't yet seen the new proposals, but suggested Moscow may not look upon them favorably.

"...We haven't seen the revised versions of the American drafts. When we see them, we may not like a lot of things, that's how I sense it," Ushakov told reporters.

He added that European and Ukrainian officials were expected to engage in an "active brainstorming session" over the weekend, and that the Kremlin needed to see what the outcome would be.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that there were no lingering "misunderstandings" with Washington over Ukraine, but added that Moscow wanted any peace plan to include collective security guarantees for all parties involved.