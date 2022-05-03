×
Tags: russia | ukraine | odesa

Russia Claims It Bombed US and European Weapons Near Ukraine's Odesa

vladimir putin joins his hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin joins his hands as he holds a meeting of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform supervisory board at the Catherine's Hall of the Kremlin in Moscow on April 20, 2022. (MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 07:39 AM

Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics center at a military airfield in the Odesa region through which foreign weapons were being delivered," the defense ministry said.

"Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missiles and ammunition from the U.S. and European countries, were destroyed," it said.

Russian missiles and artillery also struck various military targets across Ukraine, including command centers, arsenals, and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
russia, ukraine, odesa
Newsmax Media, Inc.
