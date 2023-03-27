Report: Russian Billboards Urge Citizens to Prepare Survival Kits

Digital billboards providing instructions for assembling a "survival kit" have begun to appear in Moscow, according to Russian media reports.

First published by the Telegram channel "Caution, Moscow" on Sunday, the video clip of a digital billboard telling citizens how to put together an emergency kit was reportedly officially posted by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"Contents of a survival kit: a first aid kit, hand or head flashlight and battery supplies, hunting matches, dry alcohol, gas, cell phone, radio, and battery supplies, utility knife, repair kit (threads, and needles, food and water supply (for a minimum of three days), disposable tableware, personal hygiene products, and a change of underwear," the billboard reads, according to Newsweek.

At the end of the video clip, the billboard tells viewers to go to the ministry website for more information.

Citing local residents, Caution, Moscow reported that the billboard is instructing people on what to do "in case of chemical and nuclear attacks."

The billboard directions that were posted by the news outlet do not mention "nuclear attack" or "chemical attack," and it was not clear if the terms are mentioned in other Moscow billboard announcements.

Moscow news outlet msk1.ru reported that the ministry confirmed the billboard video is authentic. The outlet also reported the ministry declined to comment on why it had gone up.

While no country has publicly threatened Russia with the prospect of nuclear war, Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his nuclear threats in September 2022, when he claimed to have annexed four partially controlled Ukrainian regions. According to The Associated Press, he recently framed the British government's decision to provide depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine as a "significant escalation" in the war and threatened to escalate attacks, falsely claiming the weapons have nuclear components.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, depleted uranium is "considerably less radioactive than natural uranium."

The billboard messages come as the Kremlin has ordered that the country's bomb shelters be upgraded amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In February, The Moscow Times reported that former and current Russian officials said the Kremlin ordered systematic inspections and repairs of the country's crumbling Soviet-era shelters and bunkers over rising fears of nuclear strikes.

Since Putin's tanks rolled over Ukraine's border on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been several incidents on Russian soil, with the most recent occurring at the end of last week when a fire broke out at a Russian war equipment factory. In recent months, reports have also surfaced of drone attacks deep inside Russia.