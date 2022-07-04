Video Shows Russian Air Defense System Double Back on Itself

Anyone who has ever had fireworks double back on them knows the panic, but Russian troops had a much bigger problem than fireworks recently when an air defense system appeared to malfunction and the missile it fired turned around midair and came right back.

The viral video, posted by MilitaryLand.net, purports to show the missile taking off June 24 in the Ukrainian city of Alchevsk in the Luhansk region.

Local media reported it struck near the launch system, Newsweek reported.

"In occupied #Alchevsk, Russian surface-to-air missile refused to carry out orders of the invaders," MilitaryLand.net wrote in its tweet.

The video was first reported by Telegram channel Kyiv Operative, according to Ukrinform Ukraine.

Mocking responses on Twitter included:

"What you're witnessing is the new missile interceptor otherwise abbreviated to RTS which means 'return to sender'" — @jamiepeters434

"Are you sure it isn't new australian rocket called Booooomerang?" — @seginusnews2015

Ukraine's 24TV reported the explosion caused a fire near residential buildings. The person who recorded the video said the missile landed on Sarmatskaya Street — near the city's outskirts.

Russians attempted missiles in the same city June 19, but the first exploded in the sky and fell apart shortly after launch, 24TV reported.