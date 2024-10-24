Report: Russia Pushed 'False Claims' on Hurricane Response

A new report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that Russia spread false claims about the United States government's response to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The move was aimed at creating discontent among Americans and undermining support for Ukraine, The Hill reported.

"Russian media outlets highlight themes of alleged administrative failure, inadequate Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) response, and the prioritization of foreign and migrant aid over US citizens, attempting to exploit existing frustrations among certain political groups in the US," read the report, released Thursday, that covers Russian media activity from late September to mid-October.

According to the report, these tactics are "particularly effective because they latch onto narratives already circulating within US political discourse."

"Rather than creating entirely new types of disinformation, Russian media primarily amplifies false or misleading claims originating from US sources, typically with a delay of several days," it said.

Russian media also heavily promoted comments from public figures like X owner Elon Musk, who suggested U.S. aid to Ukraine was harming FEMA's budget, and former President Donald Trump, who criticized the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the disasters. By boosting the messages, Russia was able to distance itself from direct responsibility while advancing its geopolitical agenda, the report said.

In response, FEMA launched a website to debunk rumors and alleged misinformation that arose after the storms.

The report added Russia's strategy of amplifying existing narratives fits within a "broader pattern of Russian interference" and encouraged Americans to be aware of these efforts as the Nov. 5 election approaches.