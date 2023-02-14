Report: Dutch Fighter Jets Divert Russian Planes Near Poland

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets diverted three Russian military aircraft near Polish airspace on Monday, reported Fox News.

Per Reuters, the Netherlands defense ministry said, "The then-unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad."

"After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers … The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners."

The "Su-27 Flankers" are NATO's reporting name for the Sukhoi Co.'s fighter jet, while the "Il-20M Coot-A" is the Russian Ilyushin Il-20m reconnaissance jet.

The Russian aircraft were reportedly flying over international waters, the Polish defense ministry told Politico.

It said, "Dutch F-35s stationed at the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork were scrambled on Monday in order to identify and intercept three Russian aircraft that were operating near Polish airspace."

The confrontation occurred amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia as the war in Ukraine nears its one-year mark.