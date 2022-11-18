×
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Executing More than 10 POWs

Russia and Ukraine on a map
Russia and Ukraine on a map. (Dreamstime)

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:49 AM EST

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes that Moscow said the West ignores.

The ministry cited video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war. Reuters was unable to immediately verify either the video or the defense ministry's claim.

"This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime," the defense ministry said.

"This is common practice in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is actively supported by the Kyiv regime and blatantly ignored by its western patrons."

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to Moscow's claims. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes, claims that Russia has denied.

The video shows what appear to be Russian soldiers lying down on the ground in Makiivka, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, after surrendering to armed men with yellow bands on their arms.

Then automatic gunfire rings out and the video shows the bodies. Around 12 bodies are shown. It was unclear when the video was filmed or who filmed it.

The Russian defense ministry said the video showed "the deliberate and methodical murder of more than 10 immobilized Russian serviceman by degenerate Ukrainian soldiers."

The defense ministry said the video was a sign of the "atrocious nature" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his "regime" in Kyiv, and said he would "answer before the court of history and the people of Russia and Ukraine."

Russia's Investigative Committee, which investigates serious crimes, said later it had opened a criminal case into the execution of "at least 11 unarmed Russian servicemen." In a statement, it said investigators were working to identify the people who had filmed the video.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


