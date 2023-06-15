×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | elections

Russia Sets Sept. 10 as Elections Date in Newly Annexed Territories

Thursday, 15 June 2023 07:58 AM EDT

Russia's central election commission on Thursday set the date for regional elections in four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow claims to have annexed for Sept. 10, coinciding with votes in other Russian regions, state news agency RIA reported.

TASS, another state news agency, cited election chief Ella Pamfilova as saying that Russia's Defence Ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB) considered it possible to hold the votes in September.

Russia does not fully control the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in eastern and southern Ukraine and fighting is ongoing in all four regions. The regions are scheduled to elect local governors in September.

Russia declared the regions part of its own territory after hastily conducting what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine last September that Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal and coercive. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's central election commission on Thursday set the date for regional elections in four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow claims to have annexed for Sept. 10, coinciding with votes in other Russian regions, state news agency RIA reported. TASS, another state news agency,...
russia, ukraine, elections
135
2023-58-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved